Clair Lamont Springman, age 95, passed peacefully on Friday, April 21st, 2023 at The Culpeper assisted living facility in Culpeper, VA. He was born on April 1st, 1928 in Williamsport, PA, son of the late, Bernard & Ruth Springman.
Clair retired from IBM as project manager in Quality Control after 31 years of dedicated service. After retirement, Clair and Joyce enjoyed extensive travels, including the National Parks. He was a volunteer member of Cedar Run Rescue Squad.
Clair will always be remembered for his selfless nature and willingness to help his beloved family, friends, and church, Wesleyan Methodist. Anyone who knew Clair will remember his radiant smile.
Clair is survived by his beloved wife of 74 years, Joyce D. Springman; four daughters, Diane J. Hobbs & her husband, Neal of Mt. Airy, MD, Cheryl S. Burton of Manassas, VA, Valerie Croushorn & her husband, Jeff of Goldvein, VA and Lisa D. Springman of Sterling, VA; three grandchildren, Brandon Hobbs (Toni), Christy Bentz and Nick Croushorn; and six great grandchildren, Brooke, Blake, Aiden, Avery, Dalton & Shawn.
In addition to his parents, Clair is preceded in death by his son, Daryl C. Springman and two brothers, Bernard & Lee Springman.
The family will accept visitors at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA on Wednesday, April 26th, 2023 from 11 am until 12 noon. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 12 pm followed by interment at Bright View cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wesleyan United Methodist church, 9711 Bristersburg Rd., Calverton, VA 20138.
