Douglas Kenneth Gorham, 71, of Warrenton, Virginia, passed away on March 20, 2023 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was born May 28, 1951 in Arlington, Virginia, the son of Shirley A. Gorham and the late Clarence K. Gorham. In addition to his mother, Doug is survived by his wife of 50 years, Martha (“Mossy”) Gorham, his son David Gorham (Stephanie), his stepdaughter Shelly Woolsey (Jeff), his sisters Sharon Berkey (Richard), Susan Avrett and four grandchildren, Natalie & Taylor Gorham and Jason & Kamryn Woolsey.
Doug proudly served in the United States Marine Corps and was stationed in Norfolk, Virginia as a Lance Corporal (Headquarters CINCLANT Fleet). He received the National Defense Service Medal and was a member of Rifle Squad and Color Guard Platoon.
He had an amazing 24-year career in the United States Secret Service, Technical Security Division, where he served under Presidents Nixon, Ford, Carter, Reagan, Bush, Sr. and Clinton. His journey with the Secret Service was filled with many travel adventures all over the U.S. as well as Africa, Russia, Indonesia, Brussels, Germany (East Berlin) and Japan. After retirement from the Secret Service, Doug continued to pursue his security alarm business (Fairfax Alarm) for the next 26 years. He formed a lasting bond with his clients and was extremely proud of his company.
Doug was a kind, caring and hard-working man with exemplary values, steadfast character, high moral standards and integrity. His loved his parents, wife, children, grandchildren and sisters with his whole heart, and his friendship was filled with unwavering loyalty. Fishing, hunting with his ATV and camping were among his favorite pastimes and being a very proud Granddaddy and PawPaw brought him immeasurable joy. Doug loved to cook and experiment with new recipes from the Food Channel. His seafood chowder, deer stew and rib-eye steaks were fan favorites. He loved all types of gadgets, ball caps and electronics. Doug never left the house without his cell phone and a pen in his Cabela’s shirt pocket, his reading glasses hooked on the front of that shirt, his infamous earpiece imbedded in his left ear and always a ball cap. These traits earned him the family nickname of “Dorky Uncle Doug”.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 11:00 am – 12 Noon with a Memorial Service immediately following at Moser’s Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA 20186. Please join Doug’s family at a Celebration of Life after the Service at The American Legion Post 72, 345 Legion Drive, Warrenton, VA 20186. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Post 72. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.moserfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.