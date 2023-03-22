Thelma Ruth Lunsford, 99 of Leesburg, VA passed away on March 15, 2023, in Stephens City, VA. She was born on January 12, 1924, at Sibley Hospital in Washington, D.C. to Chester Frye and Lucille Mason Frye. She was the wife of the late Eugene Lunsford. In addition to her parents, Thelma was preceded in death by her siblings, Ethel Dillman and Lloyd Lunsford.
Growing up in Waterford, VA, Thelma spent much of her time with her brother Lloyd, exploring the village, jumping out of the hayloft into hay piles, and climbing trees. She attended God’s Bible School In Cincinnati, OH, and graduated from high school in Leesburg.
As a teenager, Thelma became acquainted with the Lunsford family when she befriended Christine and Francis. Gene came into her life shortly before joining the Army to serve in World War II. She kept a job in Washington, D.C. during his deployment. They married upon his return on April 5, 1945. They became D.C. residents, and welcomed their first son, Larry, also at Sibley Hospital. Shortly after, Gene built their house, Buckland, while Ruth built Tom, their second child. Both arrived finished in January 1951-a new home, and a new son.
Thelma was a member of Nazarene church. She spent years of her life teaching the love of the Lord, both to Sunday school students, and to her own sons. She did this while living the way she taught-by the Bible. She loved to read, but the Bible was always her favorite. She also loved southern gospel music.
The Lunsfords took up residency in many counties in Virginia, including Prince William, Fauquier, Warren, Loudoun, Fairfax and Frederick. They also saw many parts of the world together, including a 4.5 year stay in Asmara Eritrea, Ethiopia while Gene was working for the Army. Their other travels took them to Africa, the Near East, and Europe.
Gene and Thelma purchased Dad’s Arco Station, where they both worked. In her later years, Thelma enjoyed a lot of her free time putting together jigsaw puzzles and crocheting. Thelma was a fantastic cook, who loved sharing and spending time with her loved ones. She had a special place in her heart for dogs-particularly chows-and spending time with the people she loved.
She is survived by her two sons: Larry Lunsford and his wife, Carolyn, and Thomas Lunsford; six grandchildren, twenty-six great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.
The Lunsford family will receive visitors on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 10:00AM at Moser Funeral Home, with a funeral service to immediately follow at 11:00 AM. Interment will take place following the service in Broad Run Baptist Church Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at moserfuneralhome.com.
