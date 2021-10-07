You have permission to edit this article.
Arthur W. Palmer, Jr.

Arthur W. Palmer, Jr.

Arthur W. Palmer, Jr., age 87, passed away peacefully at home in Warrenton on October 3, 2021. He was born on January 2, 1934 in Washington, D.C. to Arthur Wheatley and Charlotte Palmer, and is survived by his dear wife of 66 years, Martha Palmer, an older sister, Mary Lee Maples, four children with their spouses (Virginia Palmer-Fuechsel and Klaus Fuechsel, Tom and Lisa Palmer, Pamela and David Pinney, Ira and Cindy Palmer), twelve grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. 

    From early childhood on, music was Art’s passion. Following his service in the U.S. Army Signal Corps, he earned his Bachelor of Music at the University of Redlands, CA, followed by the Master of Music at Indiana University School of Music. When the family eventually moved back to the DC area, he worked with Riviere Securities as an investment counselor and broker. Art became well known in the Warrenton community from 1976-2005 as a real estate broker (founder of Virginia Piedmont Realty), land developer in Fauquier and surrounding counties, singer (including the Warrenton Chorale), and choir director (most notably the Culpeper Piedmont Choral Society from 1993-2003). After a serious accident that necessitated his retirement, he spent twelve years in Ohio before returning to Warrenton to be closer to the family. 

    Family and friends are invited to remember Arthur’s life on Saturday, November 6 at 10 AM in the Moser Funeral Home 233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, VA 20186, 540-347-3431. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Warrenton Chorale. Online condolences can be made at moserfuneralhome.com.

