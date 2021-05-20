Arthur Landon (Al) Gore
Al Gore, born September 30, 1918 in Flint Hill, VA passed away peacefully on the morning of May 14, 2021. Mr. Gore is survived by four sons- Landon W. Gore (Georgette), Robert L. Gore (Ruth), Richard A. Gore (Pat), and Gary d. Gore (Patty) as well as 10 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and several great-great grandchildren. His 55-year marriage to Margaret Anna Gore ended with her passing in 1992.
In Mr. Gore’s earlier life, he served as a SeaBee in WWII in the Pacific and served in the invasion of Saipan and Okinawa. He lived in Springfield, VA for many years before moving back to Fauquier County in 1979. Mr. Gore was also a 50-year Mason and Shriner and a life-long member of the American Legion.
Mr. Gore, known throughout the motor sports world as one of the pioneers of the sport, purchased what was then known as the Longview Speedway in 1949. At that time, it was a dirt track, but He quickly converted it to a 3/8-mile asphalt facility, and within a year, hosted the first race on what would then become the famed Old Dominion Speedway, located on the then outskirts of Manassas, VA. Next came the first-ever purpose built 1/8th mile drag strip east of the Mississippi in 1953, which hosted drag racing of all sorts until 2012. Mr. Gore’s other accomplishments in his storied career included owning the Eastside Speedway in Waynesboro, VA from 1958-2021, operating the New London Dragway in Lynchburg, VA from 1990-2005, along with operating the Marlboro Speedway in Upper Marlboro, MD and the Winchester Speedway in Winchester, VA for several years. All in all, Mr. Gore’s career spanned more than 60 years of entertainment ranging from NASCAR Stock Car Racing, various drag racing promotions, power boat racing, professional wrestling, country music festivals, and County Fair Management. Mr. Gore was also a member of the East Coast Drag Racing Hall-of-Fame, inducted in 2002.
The family will receive friends from 3-9 PM on Tuesday, May 25 at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 26 at 10:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriner Hospitals for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
