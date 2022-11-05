Two-year-old Artemis Harrison McRae passed away Tuesday, Nov. 1 at the University of Virginia Children’s Hospital. His parents, Carson and Kallie McRae of Warrenton, were surrounded by loved ones as they said final goodbyes to their only son.
Carson McRae remembered Artemis, who was born Oct. 1, 2020:
“A little blonde boy runs up a hill, a mountain in his eyes. His thin, unruly hair blows in the wind. His new blue jacket is too big for him, but perfectly adorable on the chill, blustery day. As he reaches the top, he turns around to view the incredible trek he has just accomplished and yells for the whole world to hear, ‘I made it! I made it!’ Then to himself, ‘I made it.’
"This was Artemis. Adventurous. Full of life. Confident. Silly. Brilliant.
“Now to you, my sweet boy, my cutie pie: You were not with us for nearly long enough, but even in that short time you touched so many lives. Nana, Grandpa, Mina, and Papa were particularly obsessed with you. And all of your aunts and uncles adored you. But your gleaming personality and adorable, smiling face left an impression on passing strangers and even those you never had the opportunity to meet face to face.
“Your Mommy and Daddy loved you most of all. We loved when you jumped off the couch even after we told you no.
“When you asked us to drag you around the house on a blanket over and over again.
“When you asked, ‘Bundle robe?’ to get Daddy to wrap you up in his robe against his chest. “When you shouted, ‘That way!’ as Mommy left for work, so we could run with the car and say ‘bye-bye.’
“When we chased you around the house, giggling madly the whole time.
“When you tried to climb and jump off every dangerous thing you could find.
“When you asked for a smoothie and gave the best hugs because you were scared of the loud blender.
“Every dance party we ever had was the best five minutes of our lives. We would give anything to have another.
“We will try to go on without you and honor all that you were and all that you had potential to be. You were just learning to ride the tricycle Grandpa got you for your second birthday. You were just learning how to cuddle with our cats. Your young cousins were just discovering the wonderful person you are.
“We had so many more playgrounds to explore. So many more adventures.
“You were ripped from us so unfairly and so unexpectedly. We had such plans. No parent should ever have to endure this pain, but we are willing to bear it so that your pain could end.
“We will love you forever. You will always be with us. The two years we had with you are the best we ever had or ever will have. We love you, Buddy.”
Artemis is survived by his loving grandparents, Chuck Sr. and Norma Cromack of Warrenton, Allen McRae of Centreville and Robin Earl of Warrenton; great grandparents Ted and Mary Cromack of Shelburne, Massachusetts; his aunts and uncles, Chuck Jr. and Hannah Cromack of Remington, Teddy and Kelsey Cromack of Bealeton, Kaichen McRae and Tony Waliser of Anchorage, Alaska, and MacKenzie Earl and Nathan Garner of Culpeper. He will also be missed by his cousins, Charlie and Evie Cromack and Jazmynn Cromack.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.