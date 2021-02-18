Arlene Rita Keithley, 90, passed away on Friday, February 12, 2021 at the Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Warrenton, Virginia with her children by her side. She was born December 6, 1930 in Old Town, Maine, a daughter of Forrest Linwood Avery a Pharmacist and Annie (DeRoche) Avery. A graduate of John Bapst Memorial High School, (1949). She briefly attended Nursing School in Portland but when her beloved father fell ill, returned home to maintain operation of his business, the Avery Pharmacy in Yarmouth. While attending a dance in Portland she met her future husband who was stationed at the Brunswick Naval Airbase and on May 13, 1955, she married Donald D. Keithley in Cottonwood Falls, Kansas.
Arlene was a dedicated and loving homemaker, mother, sister and friend. The family lived in Kansas, Ohio, Missouri and Maryland before moving to Rappahannock County, Virginia in 1973 to raise their three children. She ran the Old Hollow Grocery in Sperryville, Virginia and got to know many in the community. She got to see her kids and their friends grow up and form friendships and relationships that became just as dear, and grew her own family over the years.
Arlene enjoyed painting and developing her talent, taking classes and painting with friends. There was always an easel and paints setup in the house. The beach was her love since childhood with many happy memories; the Craignair Inn by the Sea, rustic family trips to Millinocket and Lake Huron islands, family vacations to Ocean City, a cruise of Italy’s Amalfi coast and in later years the community of Country Club Estates in Venice, Florida enjoying the Florida beaches in the winter.
Above all, Arlene loved getting together and spending time with her family. She is survived by her children; Dawn Leslie Holdsworth (Edward) of Marshall, Virginia, Paul Keithley (Carolyn) of Leesburg, Virginia and Scott Keithley (Natalie) of Warrenton, Virginia; five grandchildren Grant Avery, Rachel, Brandon, Nicholas and Elise. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Donald Keithley who died on September 20, 2001 and her sister, Constance (Connie) Thurlow who died on May 8, 2006.
A private memorial and internment service will be held at a future date. The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and Heartland Hospice for the loving care they gave to their mother over the last 26 months.
In remembrance and in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Heartland Hospice, 493 Blackwell Road #319, Warrenton, Virginia 20186.
