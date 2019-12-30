Arlene Mitchell
Nancy Arlene Mitchell, 72 formerly of Culpeper, VA and Warrenton, VA passed away on Dec. 23, 2019 at Falls Run Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Fredericksburg, VA.
She was born on Jan. 31, 1947 in Warrenton the daughter of the late Foster R. “Pete” Mitchell and Margaret Gertrude Bailey Mitchell.
Arlene worked for many years at the former Fauquier Laundry and then Frost Diner and Burger King all in Warrenton.
She is survived by her daughter and her husband, Teresa and Andy Burriss of Catlett, VA.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Monday, Dec. 30 at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton, where funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Tuesday Dec. 31. Interment will follow at Marshall Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA 20186 to help with final expenses.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.