Arlene Hyde Lofdahl, 88 of Warrenton, VA passed away on Jan. 21, 2021 at her home.
She was born on July 2, 1932 at Salmon, Idaho the daughter of the late Horace B. Hyde and Edna Magnuson Hyde and grew up on the Hyde Cattle Farm. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Eugene V. Lofdahl, and her three brothers, George, Russell and Eugene Hyde.
Mrs. Lofdahl met her husband at the University of Idaho. Upon moving to Warrenton, she taught for many years at P. B. Smith Elementary School and C. Hunter Ritchie Elementary School until her retirement. She volunteered with the Literacy Volunteers of Fauquier County and as a medical driver for those who needed that service, and was a member of The Bridge Community Church.
She is survived by her children, Alan (Dawn) Lofdahl, Sandy (Wayne) Lofdahl, Gary (Kathleen) Lofdahl and Marilyn (Donald) Johnson; eight grandchildren, Lauren Richards, Kyle Williams, Amanda Lofdahl, Erin Edmond, Amy Lukens, Tyler Johnson, Kathryn Johnson and Anna Lofdahl; and seven great grandchildren.
There will be a private graveside service. A public memorial service will be held on May 1, 2021 at 11:00 am at The Bridge Community Church in Warrenton.
Memorial contributions may be made to Literacy Volunteers of Fauquier or to The Bridge Community Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
