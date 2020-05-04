Arlen W. Ingman passed away April 24 at Blue Ridge Christian Home. He was born October 13, 1932 in Isle, Minnesota to Oscar and Hulda Ingman. He served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He retired as a pilot with US Air. He is survived by his wife Donna Ingman, his children Cindy Johnson, Wayne Ingman and Candace Miller and his grandchildren Melissa, Steve and Andrew Johnson, River and Tyler Ingman, Jonathan, David, James and Samantha Miller.
Family and friends can join in the memorial service on Zoom Thursday, May 7th at 7 pm. Pastor Terri and Michael Church will be officiating. For information on how to join the memorial, please visit Our Savior Lutheran Church website. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
