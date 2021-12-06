Arie Marie Scott
Born 10/14/1932 Died 11/29/2021
Arie Marie Scott of Remington, Virginia passed away 11/29/2021 at White Springs Senior Living in Warrenton, VA. Arie was born on October 14, 1932, in Charlotte County, VA to the late Joseph Lane Scott & Mildred Henry Scott.
Arie attended public school in Charlotte County, VA. After graduation from the Public School System, she attended VA Union University in Richmond, VA. Upon completion of college in the 1950’s she accepted a teaching position at the then segregated Blackwelltown School in Fauquier County, VA. She resided with the Hopkins family in Midland, VA during her teaching career and became an “adopted” family member over the years. She moved to Remington, VA in early 2000.
Arie taught in the Fauquier County Public School System for many years before accepting a position in the Prince William County School System. She taught at Stonewall Jackson High School in Manassas, VA until her retirement. She continued to substitute until the Covid pandemic occurred.
During her time of teaching, she continued her education and received her Masters degree. She was very focused on education and encouraged and assisted her students and family members to seek higher education. In her spare time, Arie volunteered as a mediator at the Piedmont Dispute Resolution Center in Warrenton, VA. She also worked at Crockett Park in Midland for over 30 years.
Arie wrote a book and had it published about Youth Violence. She participated and attended many seminars at several Colleges and Universities. Arie was well known throughout Fauquier County and was recognized by past students through the years everywhere she went. She was an active member of Trinity Baptist Church in Warrenton, VA.
Arie is predeceased by her parents, Joseph Lane Scott & Mildred Henry Scott, her sister Mary Scott, & her brother Claude Scott. She is survived by a number of cousins, friends, and extended family, including her cousins Elaine Yuille of Culpeper, VA, Sylvia Yuille of Rustburg, VA, Patricia Walker (Adolphus) of Stone Mountain, GA, & Alexander Yuille of Arlington, VA.
She is also survived by her “adopted” family in Fauquier County, VA. The White family, Jolley Family, and Addison Family. Although Arie was never married nor had any children of her own she had a very special person that was like a son to her, Duane White of Remington, VA and his wife Cassandra Argabright-White, their girls whom she called her “babies” Makayla, and Marissa White. A special thank you to Queen Addison White and Cassandra Argabright-White for all the devoted time, care, and love throughout the years until her passing.
There will be a graveside service on December 10, 2021, in Aries hometown of Charlotte County, Virginia.
We love you and will miss you!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.