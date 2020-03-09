Arbona (Bonnie) Heare Loy, 87, of Romney, WV, former resident of Delaplane, VA, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 in her home in the presence of her beloved family. Bonnie was a devoted member of Mt Zion Methodist Church, Augusta, WV and Rectortown Methodist Church prior to her move to Romney. Her passions included first and foremost, her family, friends, and she had a special place in her heart for people with special needs. Bonnie loved to garden and can vegetables until she was no longer able to do so, take road trips especially viewing the colors of the fall season. She loved puzzles; crossword, word search and especially jig saw puzzles, which she worked on until her final days. She also enjoyed sewing – anything that could use a stitch or two.Born October 27, 1932 in Kirby, WV, the third of the late Roy and Gladys (Garrett) Heare’s seven children. She was a homemaker, devoted mother of four children, Randy (Charlene) Loy, of Augusta, WV, Jeanne (Dick) Powell, of Purcellville, VA, Glen Loy, of Midland, VA and Cindy (Marvin) Kurylo, of Romney, WV, eight grandchildren, and nineteen great-grandchildren, and two sisters, Myrna Snider, and Janie (Eugene) Heishman, numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.Bonnie was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, William Lewis Loy, one sister, Retha Heare, three brothers; Ralph Heare, Lowell Heare, and Royce Heare. All services will be held at Mt. Zion Methodist Church, Augusta, WV. Visitation with the family will be on Wednesday, March 11, 2020; 7:00 – 9:00 pm, and 10:00 – 11:00 am prior to a memorial service on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11:00 am, and interment at Mt. Zion Cemetery immediately following. Pastor Gary Rankin and longtime friend Larry Scheuble will be presiding over the services.Memorials may be sent to the American Cancer Society 2654 Valley Avenue, Suite B, Winchester, VA 22601 or Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Ford Hill Road, Augusta, WV 26704. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Hospice of the Panhandle for assisting with comfort and care in her final months.All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
