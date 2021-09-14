On Wednesday, September 8, 2021, Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother, Antoinette G. Sandwick passed away. She was 95 years old. Antoinette and her deceased husband, Raynard, had traveled extensively, living for many years abroad. During her long life she had been a school teacher, loved to cook and entertain, and had been an avid tennis player and golfer. She always had a welcoming smile and big hug for family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Antoinette was survived by her sister, Rose, and her three children, Andrea Rosse, John Sandwick and Michael Sandwick, plus nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
