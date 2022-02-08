Anthony Warren Zopp, 52 of Culpeper, VA went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 5, 2022 at UVA Medical Center, Charlottesville with his brother Cedric by his side.
He was born on May 26, 1969 at Mountain Home Air Force Base, in Idaho a son of the late Buster Curtis Zopp and Frances Embrey Zopp. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Curtis Jarrett Zopp and Timothy Paul Zopp.
Tony served the public with various law enforcement agencies for 30 years. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing and spending time in the mountains of West Virginia.
He is survived by his daughter, Ashley Corrine McNulty; his son, Weston Anthony Zopp; one brother, Clyde Wesley “Cedric” (Anita) Zopp; and a special friend, Rachel Garr.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Catlett Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.