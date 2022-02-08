 Skip to main content
Anthony Warren Zopp

Anthony Warren Zopp, 52 of Culpeper, VA went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 5, 2022 at UVA Medical Center, Charlottesville with his brother Cedric by his side.

He was born on May 26, 1969 at Mountain Home Air Force Base, in Idaho a son of the late Buster Curtis Zopp and Frances Embrey Zopp.  In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Curtis Jarrett Zopp and Timothy Paul Zopp.

Tony served the public with various law enforcement agencies for 30 years.  He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing and spending time in the mountains of West Virginia.

He is survived by his daughter, Ashley Corrine McNulty; his son, Weston Anthony Zopp; one brother, Clyde Wesley “Cedric” (Anita) Zopp; and a special friend, Rachel Garr.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Catlett Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.

