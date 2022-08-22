Anthony Pullen, an Air Force veteran and life-long Virginia resident, passed away on the morning of August 9, 2022 at the age of 64.
Anthony is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Pullen, and their son, Nathan Pullen. He is predeceased by his parents,Charles Lester Pullen and Deleros Bruce Pullen.
Anthony was born in Alexandria, Virginia and enlisted in the Air Force at 19, after attending Marshall high school. He was honorably discharged. After his discharge, Anthony worked primarily in the funeral business, receiving a degree in mortuary science from Lynn University. He also worked as a car salesman. On April 28 1990 he married Elizabeth. On November 13, 1999 he welcomed Nathan into the world and his life.
Anthony was an avid sports fan, loving the New England Patriots and the Washington Capitals. In high school, he played varsity football and basketball and was an avid golfer, bowler, and drummer. An animal lover, he worked briefly for a veterinarian and for an extended period taking care of horses on a farm in Middleburg, VA. In his later years, he loved spending his time at the American Legion Post 72 in Warrenton, where he always looked forward to their weekly seafood night. Anthony was a man of sympathy and of family, always looking to help whoever he could. His daily phone calls with his cousins and extended family never ceased. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all of the lives he touched throughout his time on this earth.
A private funeral service will be held at Culpeper National Cemetery, where he will receive military honors. Flowers may be sent to Moser Funeral Home in Warrenton, and donations in his honor may be made to the Washington Regional Transplant Consortium. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
