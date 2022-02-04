Anthony Charles Diaz, 70 of Warrenton, VA, passed away the morning of January 27, 2022, after a battle with COVID-19. He is survived by his daughter, Jessica; mother, Sally; sister, Mary Lou; brother, Joseph; and nieces Jennica and Regina.
Anthony, or Tony as he was known by friends and family, was born and raised in Santa Barbara, CA and worked as a juvenile probation officer with the County of Santa Barbara until an injury on the job ended his career. He then moved to a farm in Warrenton with his daughter and then-wife. In Warrenton, he worked part-time as a substitute teacher at Fauquier County Public Schools for many years.
Tony loved animals, especially horses, and tending to his garden. However, his greatest pleasure was being the best father he could to his daughter, Jessica. He and Jessica were very close and he truly enjoyed supporting her in all that she did. There was nothing he wouldn’t do to help her succeed.
A fighter like no other, Tony was diagnosed with advance stage colon cancer about ten years ago. He fought through surgeries and chemotherapy treatment for several years before eventually prevailing. Throughout his cancer battle, Tony never lost the happy, caring character everyone knew.
Tony will be laid to rest in his hometown of Santa Barbara. A celebration of his life will be planned at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance at ccalliance.org/donate and click the box for ‘give in honor or in memory.’ Please share your favorite memory of Tony at moserfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.