Anson Chester Bossard died on July 4, 2020 in Strasburg, Virginia. He was surrounded by family and residing at Greenfield Reflections Senior Living.
Anson was born on August 12, 1927 in Cortland, New York to parents Margaretta L. Bossard and Anson C. Bossard. He enlisted in the military and served in the United States Marine Corps until 1946.
He married Rita Mae Willoughby on August 12, 1950 in Syracuse, New York. They had two children, Beryl and Joel.
Anson is survived by his wife, Rita Mae (Willoughby) Bossard of Warrenton, Virginia, his son Joel Anson Bossard of The Plains, Virginia, his daughter Beryl Ann (Bossard) Buice of Amherst, Wisconsin, four grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
The family is grateful to Greenfield Reflections Senior Living for their tender care during his final years. Online condolences may be expressed at moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.