Annie Duke McKenzie, age 73, passed peacefully on Saturday, October 22nd, 2022 at her home in Castleton, VA. She was born in Washington DC on April 16th, 1949, daughter of the late, Angelo & Anne Eagon.
She was a retired schoolteacher in Fauquier School System for 34 years, split her time between Warrenton Jr High and LibertyHS, loved to teach and loved her students, that will be her Legacy.
Spent her last 44 years living in Rappahannock Co up on Aaron Mt, Laurel Mills store was one of her favorite places along with Griffin Tavern and of course her mountains!
Annie is survived by her beloved husband of 42 years, Scott McKenzie and many extended family and friends.
Service and interment private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
