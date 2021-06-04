Annette Pellegrino Fontaine, 78, of Warrenton, VA died May 29, 2021, at Fauquier Hospital. She was born September 10, 1942, in McKeesport, PA to the late Harry and Anne Moneck Kelley.
She is survived by her husband, Melvyn Fontaine; children Jeffrey Pellegrino (Sherri), Christopher Pellegrino (John & Fritz); stepchildren Matthew Fontaine (Amy) and Stephanie Howarth (Ed); siblings Kathleen Kelley, Patti Kelley Mancini, and Danny Kelley. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren, Anne Pellegrino and Charles Pellegrino (Jeffrey); John Pellegrino, Roman Pellegrino, and Mia Pellegrino (Gregory); Claire Fontaine, Olivia Fontaine, and Reagan Fontaine (Matt); Bryce Howarth, Todd Howarth, and Logan Howarth (Stephanie).
Annette is predeceased by Richard L. Pellegrino, son Gregory L. Pellegrino, and brother Hank Kelley.
During her Special Education teaching career, she positively affected the lives of countless children, many of whom still fondly remember her.
Annette was an accomplished baker and cook who enjoyed preparing meals for her family. Her famous 'snickerdoodle ' cookies were especially loved by her grandchildren. The quintessential wife, mother, and grandmother, she shared her beautiful life with many family members. To know Annette was to love her. Annette led an authentic life of love for her
family. This world is just a little dimmer without her presence. All of us who were fortunate enough to know her will carry the special essence of her loving nature in our hearts. Thank you for that rare gift Annette. You will be forever missed; you will be forever loved.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will take place Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 11 am at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 271 Winchester St. Warrenton, VA 20186. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fauquier Rehab. and Nursing, 360 Hospital Drive, Warrenton, VA 20186. Online condolences may be made at
