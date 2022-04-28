Annette Louise Hall was born on May 22, 1962, to Mildred (Hall) Moore and Richard Anderson in Middleburg, VA. She departed this life on March 23, 2022, at 59 years old. Annette was preceded in death by her mother and step-father, Mildred Hall and Leroy Moore, and is survived by her Daughter Avery Fitzhugh; Father Richard Anderson (Earsaline); Brother Barrett Gibbs (Patti); Sister Candice Grigsby; Aunts Margorie Haley(Donald), Miriam Porter (Conway), Marie Boykin, and Michele Main (Tom); Nephews Cecil (CJ) Hopkins, Nicolas Gibbs; Niece Ashley Hopkins.
Annette grew up in The Plains, VA. She spent grades 7 to 11 at Chatham Girl’s School in Chatham, Virginia, and graduated from Fauquier High School in Warrenton, VA. She served as her class Vice President, sang in the choir for 3 years, and played several years for the school’s softball, soccer, basketball, and hockey teams. As a senior she enrolled at Virginia State University. She had an interest in arts and sports and this led her to major in broadcasting. The family can recall her enthusiastic recaps of various professional games, but nothing could a candle to her love of the Dallas Cowboys!
She loved her fashion especially hats and boots for every occasion. She loved movies and was an avid reader. We will all remember Annette for her ability to make you laugh and feel welcome in her presence.
