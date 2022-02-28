Anne Seiwell McCabe, 84 of Lake Frederick, VA passed away Friday, February 18, 2022 peacefully at her daughter’s home.
Anne was born in 1937 in Virginia Beach, VA the daughter of the late Donald “Don” Seiwell and Gladys Massie Seiwell. She graduated from Babylon High School in Babylon, NY and went on to New York University where she earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree, majoring in English and then went on to George Mason University and received her Master’s Degree in Library Science. Anne retired as a Children’s Librarian at All Saints Catholic School. She was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. She and her husband, Thomas, were able to bring the Worldwide Catholic Marriage Encounter to Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C. Anne was the founder of Battle of the Books. She was an avid reader who enjoyed the Sunday edition of the New York Times, especially the Arts and Leisure section. She loved discovering new restaurants, the theater and traveling, especially to the family’s cabin in the Adirondacks. Some of her favorite activities were volunteering at the Saratoga Springs Heritage Area Visitors Center, cheering for the family owned racehorses at the Saratoga Racetrack, and attending the ballet at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center.
She married Thomas Joseph McCabe on June 24, 1961 in New York City, NY; Thomas preceded her in death on September 24, 2019.
Anne is survived by her children, Teresa Puttul McCabe of Winchester, VA, Kathleen Nirmala McCabe (Jason Thielen) of Fayetteville, GA and Kevin Thomas McCabe (Karen) of Catharpin, VA; grandchildren, Daniel Thomas McCabe of Catharpin, Va, Alford Lloyd White, III of Winchester, VA, Shaun Conrad McCabe of Catharpin, VA, Joseph Patrick McCabe of Catharpin, VA, Devon Therese Perkins of Winchester, VA, Satori Rose Thielen of Fayetteville, GA and Brandon Nicolas Thielen of Fayetteville, GA; great grandchild, Alford Lloyd White, IV of Greenville, SC and niece, Kassandra Seiwell of Portland, ME.
Anne is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Thomas and brother, Toby Seiwell.
A service will be held Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 10am held at All Saints Catholic Church, Manassas, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Anne’s memory to: Sisters of the Visitation, 12221 Bienvenue Road, Rockville, VA, 23146.
