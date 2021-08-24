Anne Marie Green, 84, of Warrenton, VA, passed August 19, 2021. She was born on December 27, 1936.
Anne is survived by a son, Chester Green of Richmond, VA; four sisters: Sylvia J. (Roscoe) Sanford of The Plains, VA, Hilda (Charles) Coram of Manassas, VA, Marion Coram of Greensboro, NC, Marjorie (William) Addison of Manassas, VA; and one brother, Hillery Braxton, Jr. (Jacqueline) of Manassas, VA; and five grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, August 23, 2021, from 10 am until 11 am at Joynes Funeral Home, Inc., 29 N. Third St., Warrenton, VA, 20186. Funeral services will be private.
Interment will be in Grant and Braxton Family Cemetery, The Plains, VA.
On line condolences: www.joynesfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.