Anne M. Jeffery, age 74 of Bristow, Virginia, formerly of New Castle, Delaware, passed away in Prince William Hospital after a brief illness on September 2, 2020. Anne, one of six children was born in Wilmington Delaware on December 4, 1945. Her loving son, John Coyle, was by her side during her passing.
Anne was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony A. and Ann M. Jeffery and brothers Joseph A. Jeffery, John J. Ciafre, Ronald A. Ciafre and Raymond F. Jeffery.
Anne is survived by her son John D. Coyle, and her 2 grandsons Ryan A. and Darren M. Coyle, sister Gloria J. Gail (Jeffery), brother-in-law William B. Gail as well as numerus cousins, nephews and nieces.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the viewing at Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home, 34 W. 6th Street, New Castle on Thursday September 10 from 6 to 8 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter the Apostle R. C. Church, 5th and Harmony Streets, New Castle on Friday, September 11 at 10 am. Interment will follow Mass at All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the American Lung Association.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.