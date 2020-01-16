Anne Littleton Brennan, age 79, of Warsaw, Virginia passed away peacefully, December 22, 2019.
Anne was born in Washington, D.C., on September 26, 1940 and grew up in Middleburg, Virginia. She attended The Hill School and graduated from St. Margaret’s School in Tappahannock, Virginia. She continued her education in Bern, Switzerland.
Anne was formally married to Dudley Pomeroy Felt, Jr. on October 9, 1961. She and Dudley had two sons, Dudley Pomeroy Felt lll and Kenneth Clarke Felt. She raised her sons in Darien, Connecticut.
Anne married her second husband, Bernard J. Brennan on June 30, 2001 in Middleburg, Virginia and they moved to a retirement community in Easton, Maryland where they lived until his death in 2014.
While living in Darien, Anne worked for The Gene Reilly Marketing Group. She later moved from Darien and relocated back to Virginia and worked for Riggs Bank in Washington, D.C. She volunteered her time to countless charities, but her most rewarding was volunteering for the Easton Hospice, while living in Maryland.
Among Anne’s many interests, she loved to entertain family and friends, interior design and needlepoint. She was a talented vocalist and loved all kinds of music, always the first on the dance floor and the last one off. What Anne enjoyed most, was being Mom, Nana and Aunt to her sons, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. As a mother, she instilled many virtuous qualities but the one that stands out the most was to be kind.
Anne is survived by her son Dudley and his wife Nelda. Her son Kenneth and his wife Christine. Her grandchildren Morgan, Meredith, Taylor, K.C., Hunter and Ryan. Her brother Trowbridge Littleton and his wife Margaret. Her niece Camden Littleton and nephew Trowbridge Littleton. Her first cousins Anne Tayloe Neuman and husband Thomas, Gwynne Tayloe, William Tayloe and wife Julia, Courtney Tayloe Altaffer and countless cousins.
Anne is predeceased by her second husband Bernard J. Brennan, her parents Frank Campbell Littleton, Jr. and Rosalie Montague Turner, her brother William Montague Grasty and her aunt Polly Montague Tayloe and husband Gwynne.
A Burial Service will be held at 11:00, April 11th, 2020 at Emmanuel Episcopal Church Cemetery in Middleburg. Reverend Eugene H. LeConteur of Emmanuel Episcopal Church will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Anne Littleton Brennan to the Dementia Society of America by mail PO box 600, Doylestown, Pa. 18901 or www.DementiaSociety.org/donate.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.