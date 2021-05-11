It is with great sadness the family of Anne Galentine Brown announces her passing on Friday, May 7, 2021, at the age of 69, after a long battle with cancer. Anne was a native and lifelong resident of Fauquier County, Virginia. She was an active member of The Bridge Community Church where she served as a Welcome Greeter, Usher, Bible Study Leader and member of the Worship team. Anne attended Germanna Community College with an emphasis on business, thriving in her most recent position with DCMI Mid-Atlantic Inc., where she managed the company’s engineering department.
Anne is remembered as a loving, nurturing and devoted mother, grandmother and sister by her children, Gus Brown and his wife Linda, Chris Brown and his wife Tiffany and Peter Brown and his wife Kassandra, as well as her grandchildren, Gavan, Peyton, Triston, Victoria and Mikell, her brothers Thomas Galentine, Carter “Mack” Galentine and his wife Paula, and Steve Galentine and his wife Mary, her sister in Christ, Lynne Kemp, her numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends. Anne was predeceased by her husband, Dennis Keith Brown, her brother Robert Jennings Galentine Jr., and her grandson Ryan Timothy Bond.
Family and friends are invited to share stories of remembrance on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, VA 20186, between the hours of 6 and 8 PM or on Friday, May 14, 2021 at The Bridge Community Church, 8774 James Madison Hwy Warrenton, Virginia between the hours of 10 and 11 AM.
Family and friends are also invited to attend Funeral services on Friday, May 14, 2021 at The Bridge Community Church beginning at 11 AM. Graveside services will follow at Ivy Hill Cemetery, 8584 John S. Mosby Highway, Upperville, Virginia 20184. Online condolences can be made at moserfuneralhome.com
