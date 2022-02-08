Anne Alexander Barnett Merrill Hazel
The memorial service for Anne Alexander Barnett Merrill Hazel has been re-scheduled for Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Grace Episcopal Church, 6507 Main Street, The Plains, VA 20198. The interment will be private. Out of respect for privacy, there will be no reception after the service. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Grace Episcopal Church. Expressions of sympathy may be placed at Mrs. Hazel’s obituary at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
