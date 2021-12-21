Anne Alexander Barnett Merrill Hazel passed away peacefully on December 18, 2021 in Broad Run, Virginia surrounded by her family. She was born on October 31, 1939, to William Randle and Frances Boykin Barnett in Jacksonville, Florida.
She was a graduate of The Bartram School, now part of The Bolles School in Jacksonville, and The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where she was a member of Chi Omega sorority. After graduation she moved to New York City and worked in advertising. As a banker’s daughter, it was no surprise that she married banker Randolph Searing Merrill, Jr. in 1967.
Randy and Anne had several banking assignments in Florida and ultimately settled in Boca Raton until Randy’s death. While in Boca Raton, Anne was Executive Director of the Boca Raton Historical Society, Public Relations Director of the Boca Raton Community Redevelopment Agency, on the Advisory Committee of the Concert Hall at Mizner Park and Director of Development for the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach.
In 1997 Anne married John Tilghman Hazel, Jr. and relocated to Broad Run, Virginia. Her family immediately expanded and she was welcomed with open arms. During this time, she served as president of the Piedmont Garden Club, on the boards of the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, The Corcoran Gallery of Art, The Florida House in Washington, D.C., and the Virginia Foundation for Independent Schools, as well as on the Advisory Board of Gunston Hall. She was a member of the Junior League, Garden Club of America and the Colonial Dames of America in both Florida and Virginia.
Throughout her life, Anne was a woman of strong moral character. She exhibited a selfless love and loyalty to her many friendships and was well loved in return. Her family was her pride and joy! She was a lifelong Episcopalian, having found a home at St. Andrew’s Parish in Boca Raton, The Church of the Good Shepherd in Cashiers, NC and Grace Episcopal Church in The Plains, VA.
Survivors include her husband, Til, her son, Randolph Searing Merrill, III (Ashley), and their daughters: Caroline Camp, Anne Alexander and Lane Barnett Merrill, her son, William Randle Barnett Merrill (Raquel), brother William Barnett (Sally), and sister, Marian Barnett Poitevent (Rip) and her Hazel family, LeighAnn Hazel-Groux (Rick) and their daughters: Rosemary and Margaret, John Tilghman Hazel, III (Michele) and their daughters: Virginia Hazel Potter (Kevin) and Alexandra Hazel Remuzzi (James), James Hazel (Sarah) and their children: James (Katelyn) and Emily, Richard Hazel (Cheryl) and their children Caroline, William (Jenna), Lucy, Mary Rose Hazel Houston (Tyler), John, and Cathryn, as well as five wonderful great-grandchildren: Alden Potter, Carter Hazel, Adeline Remuzzi, Isabella Remuzzi, and Lillian Hazel.
A memorial service will be held at Grace Episcopal Church, The Plains, Virginia at 2pm on January 15th, with a reception immediately following at Huntley Hall. A private family interment will take place at the Little Georgetown Cemetery in Broad Run, Virginia and a celebration of life at a later date in Jacksonville, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests remembrances be made to Grace Episcopal Church, The Plains, Virginia or the charity of your choosing.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.