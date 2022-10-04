Anna Mary Miller, 73 of Catlett, Virginia passed away on October 1, 2022, at Fauquier Hospital. She was born in Fauquier County on March 31, 1949, to Alvin W. Byler and Barbara Detweiler Byler.
Anna was a farmer and an artist. She made ceramics and oil paintings. Over the years, she also worked as an administrative assistant for Blue Ridge Nursing Home and later, in-home elder care. Anna also babysat many children in her home.
Anna was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Raymond S. Miller; her brother, David Byler; and her brother-in-law, William Bontrager.
She is survived by her children, Melvin Miller (Angela) and Michael Miller (Paula); her siblings, Lydia Mae Byler (William), Marvin Byler (Milly), Viola Irene Gingerich (Timothy), Alvin Byler Jr. (Kristen), Ruth Nissley (Mark), Freeman Byler, Linda Fern Bontrager, William Byler (Patti), Martha Ann Byler, and Wanda Joy Kurtz (Stephen); her grand-children, Zachary Miller (Crystal), Adam Miller, Gabrielle Miller, and Erin Miller; her step-grandchildren, Anthony Yung (Kelsey), and Kaitlyn Zappe (Christian); a step-great-grandson, Fenix Yung; and many nieces and nephews.
Mom loved Jesus with her whole heart and lived her days in prayer and great faith.
The family will receive friends on Friday, October 7 at Dayspring Mennonite Church, 5522 Catlett Road, Midland, VA from 6:00 to 9:00 PM, where a funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 8 at 11:00 AM. Reverend Phil Mast will officiate. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, Catlett, VA. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
