Anna Maria Frye age 50 of Bealeton, VA , died December 29, 2022 as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. She was born on August 11, 1972 to Albert Michael Formando Jr. and Delane Annette Lambert in Alexandria, VA.
Anna worked as a nursing assistant and loved helping people and made friends wherever she went. Anna was extremely smart and kind and she loved her children and family deeply. She has left her family with so many humorous memories and they will especially miss her sunny disposition and infectious laugh.
Anna was predeceased by her parents and is survived by her son Nickolas McClung of Biloxi, MS and two daughters, Ashley Hewitt of Warrenton, VA and Victoria Frye of Front Royal, VA. Anna’s son, Seth Hewitt also of Bealeton, VA, died January 8, 2023 as a result of injuries sustained in the same accident. Anna’s surviving sibling is Santica Holtzman (Kyle) of Bonita Springs, FL. Anna was also beloved by an extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews across both the Formando and Lambert families. A celebration of life service to honor both Anna and Seth’s memories will take place at 2:00 P.M. on February 18, 2023 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 825 College Avenue, Fredericksburg, Virginia 22401. A reception will follow at the church.
This loss will be deeply felt by Anna’s children, family and friends and she will remain forever loved, cherished and never forgotten
