Anna Lee Post, 82 of Warrenton, Virginia passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021. She was born in Broad Run to the late Benjamin and Anna Fletcher Manuel. Anna worked for many years as a daycare teacher.
She is survived by her husband, Bob Post; sons, Thomas (Stephanie) and Michael (Karen); brother, John Manuel (Linda); grandchildren, Chelsea, Sebastian, Madison, McKenzie, and Zachary; great-granddaughter, Maci Bracken; sister-in-law, Ruth; nieces, Terry, Laure, and Trish; and nephews, Brent and Scott.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 15 at 10:00 AM at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, Virginia. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
