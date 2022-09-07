Anna L Johnson, 88, went peacefully home to be with her Lord on September 2, 2022. She is survived by her three children Chris Johnson (Kim) of Nokesville, Caren Johnson (Brian) of Northern Neck, and Craig Johnson (Wendy) of Warrenton; five grandchildren, Amanda Brown (Daniel) of Reston, Bethany Seal (Bradley) of Orange, Casey Johnson (Tara) of Catlett, Candice Rakauskas (Brian) of Murrells Inlet, SC, and Clint Johnson of Bealton; seven great-grandchildren, Jesse Brown, Aaron Locke, Delaney and Marshall Seal, Violet Johnson, and Kennedy and Lincoln Rakauskas; two sisters, Lois (Pip) Cole, and JoAnn Johnson of Akron, Ohio, one brother Eddie Lough of Akron, Ohio, and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband Charles (Chris) Johnson, her parents James and Letha Lough, a sister Mary Louise (Lou) Reed, brother Harold (Bud) Lough.
Ann was born on March 29, 1934 in Camden on the Gully, West Virginia. Upon graduating high school, Ann became a stewardess for Alleghany Airlines and then took a job in DC as a secretary for the United States Army Corps of Engineers, where she met her husband. While raising her family, she also worked as a sales consultant before starting a construction company, C.C. Johnson Company, with her husband and son, Chris. Upon her husband’s passing, she took over the role of president of the company. Ann and her son, Chris, grew the company. Specializing in land clearing, their work included residential, commercial, highway and airport projects.
Family meant everything to Ann. She was very talented and creative, often decorating beautiful birthday cakes and making complicated costumes for her grandchildren. She loved to host parties at her home and especially loved having all her family together for specials occasions.
Ann spent the last three years of her life at Poet’s Walk, Assisted Living, dedicated memory care in Warrenton VA. The family thanks the staff and Heartland Hospice for their dedication, care, and love for our Mom.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Heartland Hospice (Warrenton VA)
VISITATION: SEP 12. 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.