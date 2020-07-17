Anna Embrey Zinn, 84, of Culpeper died Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Jackson House Assisted Living Facility in Boston VA. She was born on June 14, 1936 in Bealeton VA to the late William Thaddeus “Thad” Embrey and Ella Gertrude Colvin Embrey. Mrs. Zinn was a PTA President at Salem School, Sunday School Teacher and Choir Member at New Salem Baptist Church, 4-H Leader, Girl Scout Leader and was employed at the Leggett/Belk Store until her retirement.
She is survived by her children, Debbie Zinn of Stanley and family friend Wesley Gray, and Hazel Zinn-Day and her husband , Kevin of Woodville VA, two granddaughters, Devin Mitchell Day of New York and Navy Lt Carly Marie Day and her husband, Marine Captain Cody Anderson of Norfolk; four sisters-in-laws, Dorothy Zinn Hackley of Warrenton, JoAnne Tilley of Boston, Nancy Nicholas and husband Farrell of Amissville and Betty Zinn of Gainesville, and many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great, great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank R. Zinn, and three siblings, William K. Embrey, Ella Mae Day and Robert J. Embrey.
A service will be held at the Culpeper National Cemetery on Friday, Aug 7, 2020 at 11am.
A Memorial Service at the New Salem Baptist Church, Culpeper will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the New Salem Baptist Church, 8233 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper VA 22701.
An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com
Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
