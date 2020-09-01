Ann Patteson Heise, of Fauquier County, VA passed away on August 18th, 2020 peacefully at her home in Midland, VA. She was accompanied by her family at her bedside until her last breath and the Lord brought her home.
She is survived by her loving husband, Eric E. O. Heise, her many nieces and nephews that she selflessly raised as her own, her brother, Michael Patteson, with wife Summer and children Jacquie, Sam, Matthew, Rachel, Lydia & Ave’, as well as her 3 kitty cats & pup, Jack (aka, the “dirt bags”).
Ann went by many names over the years, but one stuck more over the past few years more than any- “Frog” (endearingly nicknamed by her loving, “patient” husband, Eric).
Ann loved the Lord Jesus, and always said that when she passed, she’d be reunited with all her loved ones that had gone before her, including her son, James. We find hope and rejoice in the fact that we will once again be reunited with her in heaven. Her life was a blessing to MANY, and she brought joy and love wherever she went. She will always be remembered, & will NEVER be forgotten. Her legacy will live on through the many lives she touched.
The service for her celebration of life will be held at Culpeper National Cemetery in Culpeper, VA on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 2pm. All are welcome to join. The family ask that you please adhere to the current recommendations regarding COVID-19 precautions by wearing a mask and maintaining appropriate social distancing during the length of the service. Thank you.
