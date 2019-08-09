Ann Lunsford Brower, 78, passed away on July 16, 2019, in Melbourne, Florida. Ann was born on May 7, 1941, in Warrenton, Virginia to the late Samuel Chester and Bessie Wiser Lunsford.
Ann attended Osbourn Park High School in Manassas, VA. Ann married Irving Bud Brower in 1959 and moved to Melbourne, FL. She also lived in San Francisco for several years before returning to Warrenton, VA, with her two sons. She spoke fondly and reminisced often of how she loved living in San Francisco.
While in Florida, Ann was employed with NASA in its early years. After moving back to Warrenton, Ann went to work for R&D Urethanes in Buckland. Later she joined the rocket company, Atlantic Research Corporation, where she specialized in government contracts developing and supplying propulsion units for both the Patriot and Stinger missiles. Ann eventually left the corporate world and became a real estate agent, which would become her
favorite occupation.
Ann grew up in Buckland, VA. She loved horseback riding and dancing.
Ann was well known in Warrenton, due to her family’s long history in the area and her knack for starting a conversation with anyone. She never knew a stranger. She had a great sense of humor and the ability to spin a tale. She loved antiquing and restoring furniture. Her house was filled with all kinds of music, though Barbara Streisand and Neil Diamond were her favorites. Ann relocated from Warrenton, VA, to Melbourne, FL, to care for her former husband, Irving Bud Brower and to be near her beloved grandchildren.
Ann is survived by her children, David {Danielle} Brower of Melbourne, FL, and Hunter {Woo} Brower of Richmond, VA; her grandchildren, Melissa Ann and David Brower, Jr., both of Melbourne, FL; her sisters, Barbara {Stephen} Hoffman of Amherst & Linda Welk of Flint Hill; her brother, James Lunsford of Charlottesville; her niece, Betsy Welk; her nephews, Matthew {Lori} Hoffman, Brandon {Natasha} Hoffman, Wes Welk; and several beloved cousins, great nieces and nephews, and a host of close friends.
In accordance with her wishes, her earthly remains were cremated in Titusville, Florida. Her ashes will be scattered in a private ceremony. A Celebration of Life gathering for family and friends will be held Sunday, 2:00 pm, August 18th, at the property of Ann’s Uncle and Aunt, George and Wanda Wiser in Broad Run, Virginia. There will be a short service provided by Reverend Billy Tatum and reception to follow. Friends wishing to attend are welcome, please contact family for additional information. In lieu of flowers, tribute donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
