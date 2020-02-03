Angelo Richard Ferrara , 83, of Warrenton, Virginia passed away after a life-long battle with Leukemia on January 30, 2020, at home with his family.
Angelo was born on October 24, 1936 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to the late Rocco and Concetta (Michelli) Ferrara of Rapino, Italy.
Angelo graduated 1st in his class from St. Agatha’s Catholic School elementary school in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Once he saw the inside of a TV, he was hooked, choosing Murrell Dobbins Vocational Technological High School to study his new passion of electronics. After high school, he joined the Army being offered schooling in electrical engineering, and extended his tour of duty. Soon after his obligation to his country was completed, he attended Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey. His education was never ending. When he had to learn the latest in technology, he sought a part-time job teaching micro processing to college students. They all learned together, and everyone passed, with the students giving him a watch in appreciation for his skills as a teacher. Little did they know that initially he had no knowledge of the subject matter and was learning himself!
He retired from Acrison in Moonachie, New Jersey after 30 years of employment, running engineering as well as research and development. He was named on 8 or 9 patents world-wide which revolutionized a manufacturing industry. He traveled the world for business making friends wherever he went.
Once retired, Angelo moved to Virginia to be with his wife Joyce, working for the US Postal Service, and earning awards for complex solutions to problems, where he remained until he was 67 years old.
Angelo also had a consulting business landing contracts with Bristol-Myers for 20 years and the US Department of Defense for 2 years. During the Gulf War, there was no way to communicate between the air and below sea, so a partner and he developed a solution.
Angelo was an accomplished musician and loved playing the piano, guitar, accordion and banjo. Dancing and singing were his passions. His love of music, compelled him to become a member of the Blue Ridge Barber Shoppers. In retirement he donated numerous hours to Hospice of Rapidan and Fauquier Hospital in the Emergency Room. He was also a member of Collins group and flew several of the World War II planes whenever they were at Fauquier and Manassas Airports.
Angelo was preceded in death by his first wife Joanne Ferrara, Son Chris Ferrara, Brother Albert Ferrara and Sister Rose De Emilio.
Angelo is survived by his loving wife (together for 39 years), Joyce M. Ferrara, his three children, Angela Pisauro (husband Mark) and 2 beautiful grandchildren, Scott Ferrara (wife Chery) and 2 charming grandchildren plus 3 great-grandchildren, and Nicole Ferrara-Burricelli. He is also leaving behind two step-children, Robert H. Lindros and 5 darling grandchildren, and Nicole Lindros-Newell (husband Edward) and 2 adorable grandchildren. Angelo has many 3 generation nieces and nephews who adored him; coming together from all over the east coast to celebrate his life every summer for the last 10 years. He was loved whole heartily by so many and will be missed by everyone whose life he touched.
"Angelo was one of the most intelligent, loving, kind, humble people I have ever met. He was the love of my life and will be missed profoundly by so many. As Wolfgang Oesterle (a good friend from Germany) worded it best, 'Angelo was a very humble and sincere person I’d ever met.' The world lost a very decent human being in his passing. I’ll miss the love of my life .
Thank you to all the nurses at the Infusion Center at Fauquier Hospital and the Cancer Center in Gainesville, VA. Thank you Dr. Mauroner and Dr. Kula for working together, keeping Angelo (my husband) as healthy as possible over the last 16 years."
-Joyce M. Ferrara
The Ferrara family will receive visitors on Friday, February 7th from 6:00-8:00 pm at Moser Funeral Home (233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA). A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 8th at 11:00 am at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church (271 Winchester St., Warrenton, VA). Interment will take place following the service, beginning at 2:30 pm at Stonewall Memory Gardens (Rt. 29, Manassas, VA). The family will then host a Celebration of Life Well Lived beginning at 3:15 pm at Giuseppe’s Ristorante Italiano (15120 Washington St., Haymarket, VA).
Flowers are welcome, as well as donations to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate. Online condolences may be expressed at moserfuneralhome.com.
