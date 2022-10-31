Andrew Lawrence Dearing, a fitness manager at Gold’s Gym in Reston, VA, passed away October 25th, 2022, at the age of 27. He was a loving husband, son, grandson, brother, cousin, nephew, and uncle who was a bright, friendly, and positive person. He treated all people with respect and kindness and although he was talented and strong, he was humble and always giving of himself. He was known for his smile and overall good nature.
Andrew is survived by his wife, Martyna Dearing; mother, Andrea Brubaker; father, Corey Dearing; stepfather, Benjamin Brubaker; mother-in-law, Kamila Nowacka; brothers, Corey Dearing II and Lucas Brubaker; sister, Julia Chappell; brother-in-law, Michal Nowacki; nephew, King Chappell; grandparents, Barbara Thacker, Haywood and Vanessa Grant, Sharon Brubaker, and Jim Brubaker; uncles, Aldo Falla, Brian Thacker, Paul Ludolph, Stephen Grant, Wesley Dearing, and Stephen Brubaker; aunts Lisa Thacker-Falla, Pam Thacker, Kerry Ludolph, and Melissa Brubaker; dogs, Mila and Morty Dearing; cats, Chuck Brubaker and Luna and Emmie Dearing; multiple cousins and his best friends. He was predeceased by his grandmother, Mary Dearing, and his grandfather, Bill Thacker.
Andrew was born November 29, 1994, in Warrenton, VA. He was a graduate of Culpeper County High School and later continued his studies at Laurel Ridge Community College and Foothill College. He had certifications with NCSF as a Certified Personal Trainer, NASM as a Certified Nutrition Coach and as a Youth Exercise Specialist as well as ACE Certification as a Sports Performance Specialist. He previously worked as a coach for F45 in Fairfax, VA, as a sales representative at Clawes Carpets, Inc. in Alexandria, VA, and as an Account Executive at Triple ‘S’ Termite and Pest Control in Manassas, VA. He also worked independently as a personal trainer and fitness instructor. It was one of Andrew’s passions to help people meet their fitness goals. In Andrew’s free time he enjoyed basketball, playing guitar, hiking, traveling, skateboarding, and good food. He provided guitar and fitness tutorials on YouTube and had many friends in those communities. Andrew and his wife Martyna were together for four years and have enjoyed many adventures and travels during that time. They also had a shared passion for fostering pets in need.
Andrew will be celebrated as an honorary co-captain for the Washington Wizards on October 28th at 7:30 pm during the game at the Capital One Arena. Friends and family will be in section 207. 27 balloons will be released in his name on Saturday, October 29th at F45 Training after both classes in Fairfax, VA.
A viewing for family and friends will be held November 1st from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Moser Funeral Home in Warrenton, VA. Funeral services will be held on November 2nd at 2:00 pm at the same location. Following the services, friends and family will gather at Death Ridge Brewery in Jeffersonton, VA from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm for a celebration of Andrew’s life. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the development of a charity in Andrew’s name to support youth basketball and music programs at https://www.gofundme.com/give-for-andrew-dearing. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.