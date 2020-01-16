Andrew Duane Martin, 29 of Gainesville, VA passed away on January 4, 2020. Andrew was born on January 13, 1990 in Norwich, CT to Duane Martin and Beth Juerling Martin.
Andrew is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Jim Juerling. In addition to his parents, Andrew is survived by a brother, Christopher Martin (Isabel), a sister, Jessica Martin, maternal grandmother Marguerite Juerling, paternal grandfather Don Martin, maternal grandmother Donna Thomson, aunts Nancy Cooper (Rodney) and Trisha Juerling, nieces Gabriella, Emmelina and Katerina Martin, cousins Olivia, Lindsay and Zachary Cooper, as well as many longtime friends who will miss him dearly.
A memorial service to honor Andrew's life will be held at 1:00 pm on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Trinity Episcopal Church (9325 West Street., Old Town Manassas, VA 20110).
A celebration of life for friends and family will be held following the service at 3:00 pm at Giuseppe's Italian Restaurant (15120 Washington St, Haymarket, VA 20169).
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Andrew's name to the Wounded Warrior Project, St. Jude's Children's Hospital, or another charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at moserfuneralhome.com.
