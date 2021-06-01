Altha Mae Silvey, 93 of Amissville, VA passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at her daughter’s home in Rixeyville surrounded by her family.
She was the daughter of the late Lloyd Ashton Poe and Julia Frances Cropp Poe. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Wesley Silvey, Jr. and a son Douglas Wayne Silvey; son-in-law, Thomas L. Dart; three brothers, Sherman, Alan and Roger Poe and one sister, Olive Poe Ray.
She is survived by two daughters, Linda Dart of Rixeyville, VA and Wanda Joyce Pearson and her husband Roy E. Pearson of Herndon, VA; two grandchildren Tamra “Tammy” Billings and her husband Jeff of Rixeyville and Bo Wesley Pearson of Amissville; two great grandchildren, Adam B. Caperuscio and Haley N. Billings of Rixeyville; two sisters, Frances Carter and Shirley Pullen and her husband Arthur Pullen; a brother, Randolph Poe and his wife Merilee Poe.
She was a wonderful homemaker, mother and grandmother and enjoyed being with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved to plant flowers and shrubs. She was a longtime member of Amissville United Methodist Church.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 2 from 7-9 PM at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 3 at 1:00 PM at Amissville United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Amissville United Methodist Church, Amissville Vol. Fire and Rescue Company or to Heartland Hospice, Warrenton.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
