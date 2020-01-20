Alma Jean Bushdid Kerns, 77, passed away January 16, 2020 at Fauquier Hospital. She was born in Houston, TX to the late Michael Brady and Alma Roberts Brady.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years , Milton T. Kerns , four children, Lyle Wayne Kerns of Virginia Beach, Michael Kerns (Leslie) of Gainesville, Wanda Grindle ( Wayne) of Linden, and Tina Brown (Robert) of Manassas, and four siblings Brenda Xander, James Bushdid , Edna Remington, and Darlene Warren. In addition to cherish her memory eight beloved grandchildren and twelve great- grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 6 to 8pm at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA 20186. A Funeral Service will follow Friday, January 24, 2020 at Moser at 11 am with Rev. Frank Fishback officiating. Interment will follow at National Memorial Park , 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA 22042 at 2pm.
Condolences may be given at moserfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.