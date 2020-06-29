Allen Laverne Ward, age 66, a former resident of Fauquier County passed away in Ashland, VA after a long illness. He will be deeply missed by his family. Predeceased by his brother, Churchill Odell Ward, Jr, his father Churchill Odell Ward Sr, and his mother, Mildred Delores Hume Ward. Survived by his two daughters, Crystal Smith of Culpeper, VA and Tonya (Brian) James of Front Royal, VA; two sisters, April (Chip) Attkisson of Goldvein, VA and Debbie (Kevin) Brock in PA; five grandchildren, Dominique Smith, Grace James, Alyssa Smith, Brianna James and Jr. Kreh and nieces and nephews. Allen enjoyed his career at Pepsi and State Bank of Remington and spending time with his daughters and grandchildren. A visitation will be on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 10 to 11am at Moser Funeral Home and a service following at 11am. A burial will follow at Midland Church of the Brethren Church Cemetery, Midland, VA. Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home 233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, VA 20186, 540-347-3431, online condolences can be made at moserfuneralhome.com
