Allan Nicholas Viar, 79, of Warrenton, Virginia, passed February 2, 2020, at Adler Center for Caring, Aldie, Virginia. He was born on September 26, 1940 and was a former Marine.
Allan is survived by a daughter, Renee Viar; and two sons: Evan and Bret Viar; and 7 grandchildren. One son, Lee Viar preceded him death.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020, 12:00 pm, at Quantico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Road, Triangle, Virginia, 22172.
Online condolences can be given at www.joynesfuneralhome.com
