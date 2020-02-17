Alice Virginia Budd, 79 of Warrenton, VA passed away on Feb 12, 2020 at her home.
She was born on Feb. 24, 1940 in Fauquier County a daughter of the late George B. Clark and Clara Gill Clark. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl C. Budd.
Mrs. Budd was a longtime member of the Warrenton Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and of The Relief Society.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Beverly and Rick MacWelch, Michael and Debbie Budd, Mark and Sally Budd, Glenn and Nikki Budd, Brian and Alesia Budd and Jeff and Cheryl Budd; her sister, Margaret Davis; her brother, George Clark; nineteen grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Feb 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Warrenton Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Interment will follow at Bright View Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Fauquier Food Bank, 249 E. Shirley Ave., Warrenton, VA 20186 (fauquierfoodbank.org).
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
