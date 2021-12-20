Alice (Penny) Yurgaitis of Warrenton, VA passed peacefully in her home on December 17, 2021. She was born in Springfield, PA on April 21, 1926, the daughter of Charles J. Swain, Jr. and Helen Alice (Trigg) Swain. She attended the Mt Vernon School in Washington, D.C. and the Warrenton Country School. Alice and Alexander Yurgaitis, Jr. were married on January 3, 1952. They resided and raised their family in Fauquier County, VA, where she was actively involved in numerous community activities. Among her many accomplishments, besides raising four children, was (with three others) founding the Fauquier Court House Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. She proudly served for decades as a Gray Lady at the Fauquier Hospital. In addition, she was a fervent golfer and member of the Fauquier Springs Country Club, numerous bridge groups, supported many animal rescue organizations and an accomplished painter.
She was preceded in death by her husband Alexander Yurgaitis, Jr. She is survived by her four children Helen Ilsley, Diane Elliott, Twila Adams and Alexander Thomas Yurgaitis. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.
The family will accept visitors on December 23, 2021 between 12:00p.m. and 1:00p.m. at Moser Funeral Home in Warrenton, VA. Service begins at 1:00p.m. immediately followed by internment at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal, VA.
In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests donations to the Daughters of the American Revolution of Fauquier County, VA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.