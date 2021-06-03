Alice Pauline (Myers) Will of Berryville, Va., passed away in her home on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. She was 85. She entered into the kingdom of God with confidence and acceptance; knowing that her days ahead would be filled with peace and love.
Pauline is survived by her three children: Roger A. Will and his wife Carol of Burlington, Kan., Thomas R. Will and his wife Shari of Berryville, Va., and Elaine G. Burrows and her husband Tom of Culpepper, Va.; her granddaughters, Amber Toms and Emily Toms along with their father, Craig Toms, of Aldie Va.
She is also survived by her brother Lawrence and sister-in-law Janice Myers, sister June Grimes, sister-in-law Irene Myers, and brother-in-law George Sheppard.
Her husband of 59 years, Donald Gene Will precedes her in death, having passed in 2015.
Also preceding her: parents Lewis and Grace Myers, brothers William Myers, Leroy Myers, and sisters Gloria Sheppard and Peggy Lee.
Following their union in June 1956, Pauline and Donald began their life together in Bealeton, with long-term residences in Hamilton, Orange and Berryville, Va. During her life she raised 3 children, and worked for the telephone company and Loudoun Hospital.
Her life was filled with memories of Sunday family dinners, weekends at “the Cottage” in Fleeton Beach, Va., and trips across the country. Pauline will be remembered as a true southern lady who lived with grace and style at all times. She would say that her greatest achievement was her children, and her most prideful accomplishment was contributing to the success of Roger, Tom, and Elaine.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 AM, Friday, June 11 at Moser Funeral Home in Warrenton, Va. The service will take place at 11:00 AM in the Moser Chapel with internment at the Midland Church of the Brethren Cemetery; all friends are welcomed to attend.
Pallbearers will be: Roger Will, Tom Will, David Myers, Craig Toms, and Tom Burrows. Pauline’s brother, Lawrence Myers will also escort the coffin.
Pastor Douglas Wright and Pastor Hunter See of the Keystone Baptist Church will be officiating the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Perpetual Care Fund of the Midland Church of the Brethren Cemetery, 10434 Old Carolina Road, Midland, Va. 22728.
“The heart never forgets and it never lets go.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.