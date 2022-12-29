Alice Louise Oliver, age 84, a resident of Rixeyville, VA passed away on December 26, 2022 at Fauquier Hospital in Warrenton. Born in Chicago, Illinois she later moved to Annandale, VA where she met and married her husband. In 1965 they moved to Warrenton where they remained for 30 years before moving to Rixeyville. She was a loving and faithful mother, wife, grandma and dear friend to many. Predeceased by her daughter, Dawn Marie Oliver; her husband, James Moore Oliver and her sister, Kathleen Clendenin Boyce. She is survived by her four children, Deborah Ann Oliver, James Byrd Oliver, Denise Oliver Edwards and Jeffery A. Oliver all of Rixeyville, VA; seven grandchildren, Sheffield A. Edwards, Justin A. Edwards, Kimberly Adams, Gaetano Alexander Guiffre. Bethany Charlene Oliver, Nathaniel James Oliver and Danielle Guiffre Fitzwater; eleven great-grandchildren; and her beloved pet, Thor.
A visitation will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023 from 2-3pm at Moser Funeral Home followed by a Memorial Service at 3pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Little Fork Fire and Rescue 6011 Rixeyville Rd, Rixeyville, VA 22737 https://littleforkvfrc.org Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home 233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, VA 20186. Online condolences can be made to:moserfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.