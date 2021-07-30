Alice Lee Hackley Hitt, 91 of Amissville, VA passed away on July 26, 2021 at her daughter’s home in the presence of her family.
She was born on August 14, 1929 in Rappahannock County a daughter of the late George W. Hackley and Bertha Weaver Hackley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Robert Hitt; an infant son; her son-in-law, James Woodard; and her brothers, Russell, Louis and Edward Hackley.
Alice worked for many years at Hackley’s Store in Amissville and then retiring from the Warrenton Training Center.
She was a longtime member of the Amissville United Methodist Church and was active in the United Methodist Women.
Survivors include her daughter, Peggie H. Woodard; her son and his wife, Robert Franklin “Bo” Hitt and Donna Hitt; and her two granddaughters, Jennifer Lee Woodard and Michelle Dawn Woodard.
She is remembered for enjoying her cats and watching birds.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 from 6-8 PM at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Aug. 2 at 2:00 PM at the Amissville United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the Hitt Family Cemetery, Amissville.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Amissville United Methodist Church, PO Box 108, Amissville, VA 20106.
