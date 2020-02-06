Alice Fay Barnwell, 90, of Woodbridge, VA passed away February 1, 2020 in Caton Merchant Assisted Living, Manassas, VA. She was born in Georgia to Sim Hodges Kitchens and Annie Ellen Ivey Kitchens November 20, 1929. Mrs. Barnwell worked as a bus driver for the Prince William County Public Schools..
Surviving Mrs. Barnwell is her son William “Bill” Barnwell, and her grandchildren, Jacqueline Barnwell and Anthony Barnwell. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband William Barnwell, her daughter June Barnwell and her son Clay Donald Barnwell.
Funeral services will be private per her wishes.
