Alice Ann Kronfeld Copp, 68, formerly of Warrenton, passed away on July 23, 2020 after a long illness. She was born in Warrenton January 10, 1952 to Gelfer and Shirley Rodgers Kronfeld. Alice grew up in Warrenton and was a graduate of Fauquier High School. She attended Florida State University and graduated with a degree in Criminology. Alice was an accomplished business woman and equestrian. She enjoyed entertaining, taking care of her horses, and spending time with her family. She especially enjoyed mentoring young people and was in the process of becoming a middle school teacher before her illness took over. She leaves behind her husband of 43 years Jon Copp of Okeechobee Florida, a daughter Taylor LaValley (Seth), son Kelly Copp, 3 grandsons, Leo, Jonnie and Charlie, a sister, Betsy Price (Brock), a brother Kelly Kronfeld, nieces Ashleigh Price and Samantha Price, and nephew Kelly Kronfeld. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Charles Kronfeld.
A memorial service was held Monday, August 3, 2020 in Okeechobee, Florida.
