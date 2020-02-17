Alfred L. ‘Al’ Villareale, age 78, of Warrenton, VA passed on Wednesday, February 5th, 2020 at Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, VA. He was born on February 22nd, 1941, son of the late, Salvatore & Rose Villareale and brother to the late Faust Villareale.
Al is survived, by his brother Robert Villareale of Seattle, WA; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Al was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years Greta Villareale and both his sons, Alfred ‘Rudy’ Villareale of Manassas, VA & Michael Villareale of Virginia Beach, VA.
Al was raised in Washington, DC and Silver Spring, MD. He met and married his beloved wife Greta at the age of 19 and went on to raise his family in Manassas, VA. He was the proud father of Rudy and Mike and loved coaching and watching them play football. Al was employed for over 30 years at the U.S. Army Map Service where he had many friends. He had an avid interest in antique cars and motorcycles and was a gifted mechanic who enjoyed spending weekends in his garage working on friends and neighbors cars. Al also had a great love for music, establishing the DJ service, Sundowner Productions where he was affectionately known as “Papa DJ”. Al was most happy surrounded by friends and family and will be remembered for his booming voice, quick smile and willingness to help his friends and neighbors.
The family will accept visitors at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA on Friday, April 24th from 6 to 8 pm. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
