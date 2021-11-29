You have permission to edit this article.
Alfred Joseph Myer

Alfred Joseph Myer, 88, of Tappahannock, Virginia, formerly of Berryville, Virginia, died Sunday, November 21, 2021 at his home.

Mr. Myer was born January 6, 1933 in Egremont, Massachusetts, son of the late Joseph Myer and Anna Katherina Buelles Myer.

He served in the US Army 1952-1954, a Corporal in the 29th Engineer Battalion Cavite and in the Philippines. 

He married Paula Marvin on June 6, 1959 in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.

He managed Westfield Farm 1969-1991; owned/operated Blackline Farm and Video Graphic Services from 1991-2014. He and his wife retired and moved to Tappahannock, VA in 2016.

He was a member of Christ Church, Millwood, VA and St. Johns Episcopal Church, Tappahannock, VA; American Legion Post 41, Berryville, VA, and the VA Cattlemen’s Association

He supported the Virginia Point to Point Association, Virginia and National Steeplechase Associations with video replay for race officials. 

Surviving with his wife are two sons, Kevin Myer, wife Jamie of Houston, TX and Philip Myer, wife Sharon of Supply, NC; brother Eric Myer, wife Martha; sisters Trudy Lee and Faith Weathington; eleven nieces, ten nephews, four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by sisters Grace Wolfe and Ann Kingsbury

Family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA. A memorial service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church in Millwood, VA at 10:00 am on Friday, December 3, 2021 with the Rev. Robert Banse officiating. Burial will be in Old Chapel Cemetery, Boyce, VA at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Steeplechase Injured Jockey’s Fund, Inc. POB 270, Northville, NY 12134; the Tappahannock Essex County Animal Shelter, POB 1079, Tappahannock, VA 22560; St. Johns Episcopal Church Building Fund, POB 336, Tappahannock, VA 22560.

To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirely.com.

